Petitions reflect what people want

What do Americans actually care about?

One indicator is the innovative website that allows us directly to express concerns to the president.

The practice has been that if a petition gets 100,000 signatures within a month the White House will respond.

Two petitions began on Jan. 19-20. One calls for the president to release his tax forms and any other information relevant to the "emoluments" clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The other calls for the investigation of Hillary Clinton for "crimes committed against the people and government of the United States."

One of them has attracted support from almost a half million people.

The other one has less than 1 percent as many supporters.

Can you guess which is which?

You may find it instructive to visit the website and find out (petitions.whitehouse.gov/#signapetition). You will learn something about what Americans really care about.

DAVID EISENMAN

Champaign