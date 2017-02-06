Some in GOP see the flaws in ban

I am disappointed in Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who reportedly supports President Donald Trump's recent order on immigration. The order is quite possibly illegal.

Don't believe me? Ask Rep. Justin Amash, a Michigan Republican, who says "it's not lawful to ban immigrants on basis of nationality."

The order is unwise, as it gives actual terrorists a great recruiting pitch — America is now on record as not wanting Muslims.

Don't believe me? Ask Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham about that. The spirit of this order is "completely inconsistent" with what America stands for. I used quotation marks because Republican Senator Mitch McConnell uttered those very words about Mr. Trump's Muslim-ban idea in December 2015.

That same month, House Speaker Paul Ryan said of Mr. Trump's proposal, "This is not conservatism."

Of course, Messrs. Ryan and McConnell aren't criticizing Mr. Trump's action today, but I would suggest that the concerns expressed in 2015 were well-founded.

Finally, as a person who actually has helped prepare an asylum petition before, I can tell you that an aspiring terrorist would not use the refugee resettlement process to enter the country. The level of scrutiny given these applications is quite close, and apparently much more rigorous than the vetting process for Mr. Trump's own Cabinet appointees.

STEPHEN WITTE

Champaign