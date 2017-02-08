Academy gives up intellectual values

I was pleasantly surprised to read of the university administration that took swift and strong action against thuggish students who threatened and physically attacked those they disagreed with and who destroyed university and private property.

What's that you say? It never happened. Sadly, you're right.

Shame on those entrusted with providing an environment that welcomes vigorous and respectful debate of ideas and opinions, no matter how diverse, who instead, through fear, unwillingness or incapacity, abdicate that responsibility.

The expression "trahison des clercs" or "treason of the intellectuals" — defined as a compromising of intellectual integrity, especially for political purposes — applies.

The rights of designated "victims groups" are slavishly defended by faculty and administrators, while at the same time, they support and encourage those groups as they trample on the rights of others.

Even in my eighth decade, I expect to live long enough to see those "traitors" to the long and honored tradition of intellectual integrity in our institutions of what use to be "higher learning" held accountable.

D.J. MAYNARD

Monticello