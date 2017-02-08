Swine farms not good for county

I am writing to protest the two "proposed" swine operations to be built near Fithian.

My neighbors and I through no fault of our own will be subjected to the odor from these two facilities, one on the south and the other on the west. The wind where we live is almost always out of those directions.

We will also have to live with the manure being sprayed (they say injected) onto 4,000 acres of farmland surrounding our properties.

What do we do about our property value that will most assuredly decrease due to these two operations?

Then there is the matter of the amount of water that they will use, 1,260 gallons per day per operation just for drinking water, not counting any for cleaning.

The traffic that is proposed for road 1900 North will ruin an already strained road.

Lastly I can't help but bring up the rotten way this entire project became aware to the public. If it had not been for the two people located the closest to these operations, we never would have known about them. Normally whenever something good for Vermilion County happens, it is all over the news. Not this.

The public meetings were scheduled for Jan. 30. Why so hush-hush if this is such a good thing for the county?

Please contact your board members, they must vote within 30 days of Jan. 30.

KELLI PIERCE

Rural Fithian