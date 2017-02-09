Electoral College has its strengths

A response to K.A. Sanders' letter of Jan. 15 and Trisha Crowley's letter of Feb. 3 on the Electoral College.

In Sanders' letter, the argument is it is not wrong to criticize our founders' work when its weaknesses become apparent.

Fair enough, but under the pretense of context, he curiously injects an evil into this discussion by noting that our Constitution was created under the taint of slavery, that the counting of slaves as diminished persons somehow diminishes the purpose of the Electoral College.

It's an interesting historical footnote, but was nominally pertinent only to slave states and unrelated to why the college came into existence. Since our amendatory process long ago corrected this evil, slavery obviously is totally irrelevant to this discussion.

Ms. Crowley, an advocate for one person, one vote in electing a president, asks if we believe in democracy.

Again, we have a representative republic based on democratic principles, not a democracy per se. There's a difference.

Fifty states and their populations belong to our republic. Each has an interest in who manages things in Washington.

Every four years, each state has its people vote for a national executive. Whoever wins in that state is represented by electors in the final national vote. The interests of lesser-populated states and their populations are therefore preserved.

It's a bit like handicapping, like in golf where players of different proficiencies can play on more equal terms.

One person, one vote does not and never will address this issue.

R. STAN MARSH

Champaign