'Fake news' effect cost Clinton votes

Regarding Dan Corkery's Feb. 5 opinion piece: I think he is right that one of the problems of analyzing the impact of "fake news" is defining it and that this is illustrated in the Hunt Allcott and Matthew Gentzkow article to which he refers.

While it may be true that a specific piece of obviously fake news, as they define it, is unlikely to be remembered, I think this last election was characterized by a relentless barrage of stories about Hillary Clinton designed to paint her as untrustworthy, "crooked" and the like.

On the whole, these stories were based on dubious or even clearly false information, but it didn't matter that people may or may not remember specific details of an individual story because the net impact was to create a broad distrust of her as a candidate.

What people remembered was not the details, but the general impression and that was clear in many dialogues.

Given that these stories had little relationship to real facts, I would consider them "fake news," but I don't believe this aspect is covered by the Allcott and Gentzkow study.

THOMAS MERCER-HURSH

Champaign