Koplinski works hard at his craft

This is a response to a letter from Billy Denny of Urbana that was published in The News-Gazette on Jan. 31.

Mr. Denny questioned the qualifications of local film critic Chuck Koplinski and compared him to professional letter-turner Vanna White. He also suggested Mr. Koplinski could easily be replaced by a trained monkey.

Although I have no way of knowing what kinds of trained monkeys Mr. Denny normally hangs out with, I acknowledge his right to his opinion.

However, there are many of us in the community who enjoy and appreciate Mr. Koplinski's insightful, informative film reviews. He is an excellent writer and his obvious love for the cinema is inspiring.

And those of us who attend his film classes at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and his slide presentations/discussions at The News-Gazette Film Series at the Virginia Theatre are grateful for the time and effort he puts forth.

If Mr. Denny can find a trained monkey who can do all of the above, I would love to meet him.

MICHAEL E. WILSON

Champaign