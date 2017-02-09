Planned hog farms would hurt others

Permits for two mega-hog farms near Fithian have been submitted. The usual benefits, including some construction jobs, two full-time jobs later, some trucking, some tax revenue, and additional income for three families in Vermilion County, were stressed.

So what's the problem?

The problem is that 8,400 hogs at each farm will produce vast quantities of manure which will be stored beneath the barns. Hog manure stinks. The manure has the potential to pollute Stoney Creek which drains into the river that supplies water for Oakwood. It might also pollute area shallow wells when it is knifed into farm ground.

The water the pigs drink may reduce the underground supply for other wells.

The stink will permeate the area and reduce quality of life.

Trucks hauling feed in and hogs out may damage area roads.

The pigs themselves live without the light of day in crowded pens with slated floors, breathing air polluted with the ammonia and other gases from their own waste — not the "comfortable environment" mentioned in one handout.

And most important, people in the area face the reduction if not destruction of their property values.

Who is going to buy a home near a mega-hog farm for the same money that home would've been worth without one nearby? Will some properties nearby be saleable at all?

Should those who will benefit monetarily do so at the expense of other families and the environment?

My answer is a resounding no.

JANE CREASON

Rural Fithian