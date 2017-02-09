Trump's behavior no help to farmers

The old saying "With friends like these, who needs enemies" is what the presidents of Australia and Mexico are thinking after Donald Trump's irate phone calls to them.

Considering that Australia has been one of our staunchest allies and Mexico our third-largest trading partner, this is just another one of Trump's blundering bullying moves that have become so routine with this buffoon.

On the domestic side, he has this country on edge. His foreign policy is to insult our allies and NATO but compliments Russia's Vladimir Putin, which is deeply troubling to Europe and our allies all over the world.

Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's ties to Russia are very troubling also. There are so many constitutional and ethical problems with Trump's businesses and yet 81 percent of evangelical Christians voted for him. He also refuses to turn over his tax returns. What is he hiding?

Having farmed for the past 53 years, I'm very concerned by Trump pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact and with his trade threats against China.

The corn market is still suffering after Syngenta tried to "pull a fast one" on China. In 2009, Syngenta released a new strain of corn seed into the U.S. market before receiving import approval from China. China rejected U.S. corn shipments in 2013 and 2014, causing a global collapse in corn prices.

Any farmer, regardless if he planted this strain of seed or not, has suffered by low market prices.

We farmers feel we've been blindsided by a large corporation and by Trump's trade threats with China.

VERN ZEHR

Fisher