Urbana recouped hotel's $1 million

The city of Urbana got back the $1 million we loaned the owner of the former Urbana Lincoln Hotel (Jumer's).

Many people do not realize the city was repaid, so I stressed that fact to The News-Gazette's Tom Kacich, but he omitted it from his Feb. 7 article.

The present owner saved the building but was unable to complete his agreement with the city, so we got our money back. He currently has a buyer who plans to restore the hotel and have a well-known national brand operate it.

The prospective buyer has an excellent record of restoring historic hotels to beautiful and viable businesses. He is negotiating with the owner and working with the city on his financial plan to invest $25 million in this project.

There is a robust market for historic boutique hotels, especially in college towns.

Most council members understand the transformative impact such a project would have. Any financial plan we adopt will be after thorough public discussion and include financial protections for the city.

Local businesses continue investing in Urbana.

The city council just approved a $2.5 million development plan for the corner of Main and Race, bringing a first-floor restaurant and bar, a basement "speak-easy" and upper floors for either residential or office.

In the last four years alone, we have added 115 new or expanded businesses throughout the city.

LAUREL PRUSSING

Mayor

Urbana