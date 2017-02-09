U.S. foolishly isolating itself

Distressed by what is happening in my beloved country, I decided to watch again my DVDs of the television series "West Wing."

The pilot dealt with two topics relevant to our present situation: the extent to which fervent religious beliefs can sometimes result in ungodly, hurtful behavior; also, the willingness of people (in this case, Cubans) to risk their lives in the search for freedom and a new start.

But this country which once served as a beacon is now cowering in a corner. Isolation is both undesirable and impossible.

As a contemporary song points out, we "live in a found world with no corners and no place to hide."

JUDITH STALEY

Urbana