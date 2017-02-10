Urbana needs Marlin as mayor

"It's time for change." These are words often bandied about, especially during election times.

But today, these words could never be truer for the city of Urbana.

For a quarter of a century — 25 years — our city has been suffering from a gross lack of long-term vision, business development acumen, and a meaningful commitment to neighborhood preservation.

From 1997 to 2004, I sat on the Urbana City Council, serving our community and representing the residents of Ward 5. When Laurel Prussing was elected in 2005, I was optimistic she would bring professionalism, progress and clear goals.

Sadly, she did not.

From my vantage point, I think things have even gotten worse in the last 12 years. Through my consulting work, I have had direct professional interactions with Prussing that most would consider extraordinarily rude, highly unprofessional, and downright disappointing.

Walking out of developer meetings. Name calling. Business bashing.

Our current leadership is woefully inadequate. Swirling personal vendettas, rampant legal battles and bills, and business developers of all sizes and types basically told to "take a hike." This is not the leadership we need for our city.

Today I'm supporting someone with a vision for a better Urbana. Someone with the personality and passion to bring people together instead of driving fear and division. Someone who brings decades of experience and commitment to get the job done.

On Feb. 28, I'm voting for change. For progress. I'm voting for Diane Marlin for mayor of Urbana.

LAURA HUTH

Urbana