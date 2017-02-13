Canadian asset: Its health care

I have worked in the field, paid taxes and been a patient under both the Canadian and U.S. health care systems — for 22 years in Champaign and then 13 years in British Columbia, Canada.

After moving to Canada, I was surprised to see that there was little difference in my earnings, my tax rate was virtually the same, and the care that I was able to give my patients and that I received myself was of the same high quality as in the States.

I have seen one big difference, though. Canadians can put their energy toward getting well instead of stressing over how to pay for it.

Their lives are not disrupted by debt, and jobs are not chosen based on the quality of the health plan.

In Canada, the federal government collects taxes and portions it to the provinces which combine it with their own funds to run their health care systems.

There are no death squads, but there are some wait lists.

Each and every resident, rich or poor, receives comprehensive health care under the Medical Care Act of 1966, held sacred by its citizens.

Important to know, there are no insurance companies taking a big cut.

The U.S. has taken a first step in the right direction with the Affordable Care Act.

It certainly has challenges to making it work, but for the government to now make a priority of completely dismantling it seems petty and cruel.

I am very grateful to live where I do.

JO MOTEK

Retired Respiratory Therapist

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada