Keep focus on Trump's victims

The unholy union between the politically disgruntled and the single-issue, special-interest groups has now produced their love-child, the Donald Trump presidency.

While it is not worthwhile to pay attention to the antics of Trump himself and his coven of appointees, it is critical for people of conscience to focus their energies on the victims of this band and its policies.

There are spiritual and philosophical victims, surely, such as truth, justice and law, both natural and human, but more important is the growing list of human victims: immigrants, Muslims, those who will lose their health insurance, women who will lose their reproductive rights, etc.

When laws are unjust, it is our duty to resist them.

"The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice," attributed to Martin Luther King Jr. and others.

Let us hope that the bending begins before this administration does irreparable damage to our country, our values and the world.

ROB ORE

Champaign