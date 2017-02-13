Same standards for all secretaries?

Several area school administrators, teachers, teachers' union officials and a school board member are quoted in the Feb. 6 News-Gazette as giving Betsy DeVos an "F" as a nominee for secretary of education (the next day she was confirmed 51-50).

They complain that she "has no education degree," "has never ... worked in a school environment," or "had children who attended public schools."

Furthermore, public schools are "legally and morally obligated to educate every single child," whereas private schools "have admission policies."

Since Republicans are generally assumed to be opposed to public schools and teachers' unions, I will mention only the four secretaries in Democratic administrations.

Shirley Hufstedler was a lawyer and judge. According to her obituary in the New York Times last year, President Carter reached "beyond the education profession to fill the post."

Richard Riley was governor of South Carolina.

Arne Duncan was superintendent of the Chicago Public Schools, but his qualifications for this position appear to have been limited to spending four years helping children at a failing elementary school. It was closed and he was involved in turning it into a charter school.

Only John King has had much direct school experience, but some of it was in charter schools.

Arne Duncan's children attend the University of Chicago Laboratory School, a private school with selective admissions.

And of course, Presidents Clinton and Obama sent their children to an expensive private school in Washington.

More could be said, but this is enough to dispose of criticisms by our local educators.

DALE E. ELLIOTT

Champaign