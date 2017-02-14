Davis has chance to bridge divide

In an article about his refusal to conduct town halls, U.S. Rep Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is quoted as saying, "It's sad that we have a consistent campaign of politics that I think the American people and the folks in central Illinois are sick and tired of."

Agreed. May Mr. Davis be a leader in overcoming this divisive partisanship.

As the narrowly elected representative of a gerrymandered district, Mr. Davis is in an excellent position to demonstrate the kind of leadership our country needs.

By working to heal the deep political divides in his own constituency, he can show his colleagues in Congress how to work across party lines to confront the challenges facing our country.

I would encourage him to start by thinking of all the people he represents as "constituents" and "concerned citizens," not "the opposition" versus the people who elected him. This isn't a football game, and disagreement about legislation is not just disgruntlement because "our" team happened not to win.

The problems our country faces are more complex than the bland platforms that get people elected. The people of 13th Congressional District need a legislator who looks for common ground with his constituents rather than relying on easy political divisions and who seeks out opportunities to hear the full range of voices that he represents.

It will be to all our benefit if Mr. Davis can be such a representative, rather than perpetuating the cycle of politics that we are all "sick and tired of."

KIRSTEN WILCOX

Urbana