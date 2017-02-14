DeVos an example of 'sad' Cabinet

Newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos should be ashamed of herself for accepting a job for which she is grossly unqualified.

Educators all over the country protested this nomination to no avail. Only two Republicans (both women) had the guts to try to do the right thing.

Want a job in the new regime? Only billionaires, bigots and those with Russian connections need apply.

As the king of Twitter would lament, "So sad."

JEANNE ZEHR

Fisher