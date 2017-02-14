Editorials selective on free speech

I was surprised to see The News-Gazette editorial board's staunch defense of professional provocateur Milo Yiannopolous.

I suppose I shouldn't have been; after all, The News-Gazette has always been a strong supporter of First Amendment rights.

We all remember how vocally they supported Steven Salaita, who was fired from the University of Illinois for exercising his right to free speech on Twitter, right?

For the editors, a speaker who had publicly called for violent attacks against women, Muslims and university students has a right to be heard, but a scholar who voices his support of an oppressed minority has no such rights.

Nice job, News-Gazette. Your commitment to free speech for white guys only is really touching.

JIM HANSEN

Champaign