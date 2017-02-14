Privatizing VA won't help the vets

There's been a lot of discussion about privatizing the Veterans Affairs' facilities. What could come of the VA system if privatization were pursued?

The VA is the largest health care system in the U.S., serving more than 8.9 million veterans a year at 1,233 facilities.

Many people don't understand the implications privatization would have for veterans that utilize veteran-specific programs. The VA currently has programs/clinics such as caregiver support, post-traumatic stress disorder, Housing Urban Development-Veterans Affairs-supported housing, therapeutic-supported employment services, traumatic brain injury and much more.

If the VA is privatized, these programs that hold much importance for the well-being of the veterans that utilize them will cease to exist.

Yes, there should continuous improvement within the VA system, but full privatization is not the answer.

Our nation's heroes deserve these programs as well as exceptional care, and I believe only the VA can provide that.

KYLIE CALLAHAN

Veterans Affairs employee and graduate student in social work,

University of Illinois

Danville