Nursing home delivers excellent care

Recently I've read where some people have expressed resentment toward employees and the care they've received while staying at the Champaign County Nursing Home. I would like to express my perception on this issue.

I am an honorably discharged veteran and was diagnosed with prostate cancer and completed 44 radiation treatments at a local hospital.

After 25 treatments, I became very weak, couldn't walk and was losing weight due to the excruciating pain I was experiencing.

After several visits to the emergency room, it was decided it would be in my best interest to be admitted to a nursing home for rehabilitation. I was given a choice of nursing homes to choose from. I decided on the Champaign County Nursing Home, where I stayed for 34 days.

I was treated with the utmost dignity and respect. The staff was extremely nice, considerate, concerned for my well-being, and arranged transportation to keep receiving radiation treatment.

This observation was as a patient myself and observing the staff caring for other patients.

My plea goes out to those who can help to keep the Champaign County Nursing Home open to do so. To close the facility would deny excellent treatment for the patients who are in need of rehabilitation and those long-term patients who deserve to continue to have such wonderful care.

BILL WARREN

Champaign