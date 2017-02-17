'18 an opportunity to unseat Davis

I would like to thank The News-Gazette for drawing attention to the fact that U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has no plans for a town hall here ("Rodney Davis: No plans for C-U meeting," Feb. 3) and to publicly add my name to the rapidly growing list of voters who are deeply dismayed with his resolute refusal to engage with us in any meaningful way.

Like many others, I look forward to 2018, when we will have the opportunity to elect someone who will represent all constituents.

MARC HERTZMAN

Champaign