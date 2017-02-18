Anonymous person paid bill at Ford City
Sat, 02/18/2017 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
Wow! Thank you to the person who anonymously did me a favor at Champaign Ford City on the afternoon of Feb. 13.
When I went to the cashier's desk, I learned that you had paid my bill in full.
I will try to pay it forward, since I have no way of knowing who you are, and help someone else just as you helped me by showing the love of Christ in your actions.
FRANCES SIMPSON
Champaign
