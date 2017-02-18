Anonymous person paid bill at Ford City

Wow! Thank you to the person who anonymously did me a favor at Champaign Ford City on the afternoon of Feb. 13.

When I went to the cashier's desk, I learned that you had paid my bill in full.

I will try to pay it forward, since I have no way of knowing who you are, and help someone else just as you helped me by showing the love of Christ in your actions.

FRANCES SIMPSON

Champaign