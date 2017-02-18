Seniors need assurance on Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage is a popular and effective program used by millions of seniors.

Personally, this program has had a tremendous, positive impact on my current health situation. This is a portion of our health care system that works well, and I look forward to seeing our new president and his administration fighting to keep it safe.

As a senior struggling with numerous health problems, I don't know what my husband and I would do without the affordable coverage offered through my Health Alliance plan.

Unfortunately, bureaucratic cuts are regularly suggested, which puts seniors in peril. Hospitals may stop accepting plans, and premiums would likely rise.

For seniors who can't make up for these costs, it's our lives that are actually in danger.

Scary thoughts like these come to mind easily in these uncertain times.

President Donald Trump and Congress can do the right thing and stand for seniors across the country by protecting funding to the Medicare Advantage Program.

I have received great care from my doctor, and the costs for everything have been fairly manageable, though we struggle with co-pays sometimes. Although I've had pretty good experiences with my health care, I cannot afford to pay any higher costs.

I'm pleased U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, has been a vocal champion of Medicare Advantage in the past, and I trust that Trump and the new administration will see the benefits of this program and jump on board to keep Medicare Advantage and the seniors who rely on it safe.

PAULINE POREMBA

Rantoul