Talented counselors get people back on track

Is there still a Prairie Center in Champaign? The one I remember had a staff that literally saved lives. Addicts had forgotten how to love others and themselves; thus, counselors helped them find a way. It was a complicated and often unappreciated job for them. It is in the nature of an addict to cajole, lie and try to defeat the counselor. It takes a very strong, committed and educated counselor to be able to help them.

Is there still a little white house on John Street where alcoholics sit around a kitchen table drinking coffee from heavy mugs? I doubt it, but I love the memory.

BEVERLY CROOK

Sullivan