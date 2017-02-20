GOP will own new repeal-and-replace

Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, put in a virtual appearance in the district on Feb. 15 with an over-the-phone town hall.

From what I heard of the health care discussion, Congressman Davis said: (1) Obamacare is a failure; (2) every problem anyone has ever had with health care can be blamed on Obamacare; (3) the Republican repeal-and-replace plan is going to be great.

It was not really helpful to hear that Congressman Davis believes Obamacare is a failure and the cause of all our health care woes (I remember insurance woes and sky- high costs before Obamacare).

What would have been helpful to worried callers would be specifics about what we might expect under the repeal-and-replace plan.

But despite running against Obamacare for more than seven years, Republicans still do not have a plan to replace it. So Congressman Davis couldn't offer specifics.

Why no plan? Could it be that there will be tens of millions of voters who lose their health insurance or lose access to their doctors or see huge increases in insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs under the new plan?

I don't know the answers to these questions, but I do know that the Republican Congress, President Donald Trump and Congressman Davis are responsible for what happens next.

It would be great to get some answers about who is going to pay for what rather than finger-pointing at former President Barack Obama.

CHARLES GAMMIE

Champaign