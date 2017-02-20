Prussing's efforts have aided Urbana

Alderwoman Diane Marlin was quoted on Feb. 8 saying "being mayor in a little, bitty city like this is all about personal relationships."

The job of Urbana's mayor is much bigger than that.

Unlike Champaign, the mayor of Urbana is the city's chief executive. It's not just a public relations job. Urbana's budget is over $50 million. Mayor Laurel Prussing has led Urbana forward through a major recession and the lack of a state budget.

She has tackled tough problems that others viewed as impossible.

Standing firm in defending the city against Carle's lawsuit, lowering the violent crime rate in half by new ordinances passed and hiring more police, responding immediately to a recent spike in crime, keeping the Police Training Institute at the University of Illinois, winning Sierra Club's "Cool Cities" award and holding the line on the city's share of property taxes without cutting services took more than relationships.

Mayor Laurel Prussing's accomplishments were the result of vision, determination and the ability to form coalitions with others.

Ms. Marlin has been critical of the mayor but has she proposed better ideas?

Mayor Prussing guided the city through the loss of property taxes from a hugely profitable hospital, and through a recession without cutting services.

It's easy to criticize, but harder to lead.

On Feb. 28, we will be selecting the leader of Urbana government. Mayor Laurel Prussing has shown time and time again that she is the best person for the job.

STEVE SUMMERS

Urbana