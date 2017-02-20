Tele-town hall was not good enough
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
The tele-town hall meeting conducted by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, on Feb. 15 was a laudable, but wholly unsatisfactory response to requests to meet with constituents of the 13th Congressional District.
With many citizens deeply concerned about a wide variety of issues, Rep. Davis should provide a suitable public forum for us to have substantive discussion.
I urge my neighbors in the 13th District to write, call and email Rep. Davis and request such an event.
CAROLINE MALLORY
Urbana
