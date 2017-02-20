Tele-town hall was not good enough

The tele-town hall meeting conducted by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, on Feb. 15 was a laudable, but wholly unsatisfactory response to requests to meet with constituents of the 13th Congressional District.

With many citizens deeply concerned about a wide variety of issues, Rep. Davis should provide a suitable public forum for us to have substantive discussion.

I urge my neighbors in the 13th District to write, call and email Rep. Davis and request such an event.

CAROLINE MALLORY

Urbana