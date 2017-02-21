Bad decisions stem from corruption

Reading the News-Gazette's Feb. 15 editorial "Sorry lapse of judgment" on the Illinois State Police's responsibility in releasing a suspect connected to Jeannie Brady's death on Interstate 74 brings to mind ISP involvement in the fiasco of Randy Steidl and Herb Whitlock.

Is it any wonder why we lose confidence in our leadership, be it government, church, school, employment? First Samuel 3:1 instructs us there is no open vision or insights into spiritual visions when said leadership is corrupt.

PAUL GINGERICH

Rural Arthur