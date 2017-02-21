Clear Davis won't listen to people

Where are you, Rodney?

As I walk by Rep. Rodney Davis' Champaign office nearly every day, I wonder: Are you there today and would you actually listen to me if I stopped in?

From what I've read lately, the answer is "no."

The recent announcement of a tele-town hall was the Taylorville Republican's "attempt" at responding to his constituents' concerns over his positions on issues such as President Donald Trump's Muslim ban and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Davis stated this was his way of having a dialogue, but in the brief time he was on the phone "in between votes and meetings" are we to believe that the hundreds of callers and questions were not screened or at the very least given limited time to have a dialogue?

We understand the congressman has a commitment to be in Washington, but he also has built into his schedule the commitment to be in his district listening to his constituents. The blatant refusal to hold public town halls is nothing but an overt attempt to ignore the growing opposition to his blanket support for Trump's damaging policies that are destroying the lives of his constituents.

This is nothing against Davis staff, who work to serve his constituents every day, including immigrants and refugees.

But his support of Trump's policies, particularly the Muslim ban, directly contradicts those actions to serve the people in the 13th Congressional District affected by the ban that drove them to his office in the first place.

NICK QUEALY-GAINER

Champaign