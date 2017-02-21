It's president's turn to be investigated

During the Barack Obama administration and the 2016 presidential campaign, Congressman Jason Chaffetz and other Republican leaders were more than willing to investigate Hillary Clinton ad nauseam. Just remember all of the Benghazi and email investigations we endured.

When it came to Secretary Clinton, there wasn't a sentiment to just move on, and Rep. Chaffetz even mentioned the possibility of continuing the investigations even after the election.

Now, however, with a Republican in the White House, many prominent Republicans, particularly in the House, don't seem interested in pursuing any investigation into possible connections between the Donald Trump campaign/administration and the Russians.

They tell us we just need to move on. This, in spite of significant evidence of suspicious behavior.

I hope we won't continue to see this hypocrisy for four years and wonder where Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, stands on the need for an investigation.

SCOTT DAVIS

Champaign