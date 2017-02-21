State police fail in releasing driver

The case of LaDonna Brady's death at the hands of an allegedly intoxicated driver ("Almost too little too late," Feb. 12) is outrageous and must not be dropped until the Illinois State Police publicly takes responsibility for a gross negligence and dereliction of duty.

State police Sgt. Ryan Starrick's antiseptic remark that procedures would be brought into line with district protocols is outrageous in its lack of comprehension of the magnitude of police failure.

They were negligent and derelict in their obvious duty to safeguard the public. There is absolutely no excuse for them defying the basic common sense of any citizen.

My car was totaled by a drunken driver, who had no license, no insurance and who refused to identify the actual driver, on New Year's Eve 1992. He, like the recent driver, was not a citizen. My car was thrown 100 feet.

The police (in Austin, Texas) did not simply let him go. I can't imagine how I would have reacted if they had, like the local case.

Such procedures and delay tactics show that justice in Illinois is hit-or-miss, a sort of Wild West.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz didn't want to blame the police. But who else is at fault?

All the officers directly involved should be suspended indefinitely, and if Rietz wants to go with them, all the better.

GREG WHITLOCK

Champaign