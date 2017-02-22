Battle over Carle bill is hard to take

For the second time in a year, I've become embroiled in sorting out a billing dispute between Carle and Health Alliance that puts me — the "valued patient" — in the middle.

Here's how it goes: I pay the co-pay for seeing a specialist at Carle and then, weeks later, a whopper of a bill lands with a thud in my mailbox. When I call Health Alliance to ask what gives, they tell me to call Carle. When I call Carle, they tell me to call Health Alliance. And back and forth we go, an infinite loop in bureaucratic hell.

Even though my charges were under dispute, I still received a letter from a debt collection agency as well as a number of pointed phone calls inquiring if I intended to pay my bill.

I dread calling their representatives so much I almost just paid the balance to make everything — the phone calls, the letters, the mind-numbing, interminable calls to customer service — go away.

I wonder how many other people have done just that — paid their balances either to be done with the interminable back-and-forth or because they don't realize the bills are an error on Carle's part.

I find the practitioners at Carle to be competent and caring. I find the billing department at Carle and the customer service department at Health Alliance to be decidedly less so.

PHIL CICIORA

Savoy