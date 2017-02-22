Writer was wrong to praise Trump

So Len Gingerich of Phoenix was amused by June Ellen Leyerle's concerns expressed in a Feb. 19 letter.

Let's look at what's so funny.

First there's the post-election victory tour that took the president-elect defiantly to seven red states. Then how about his New Year's Day greeting via Twitter in which he bade Happy New Year to "my friends and many enemies." Past presidents of both parties have taken that time to try to bring the country together.

Then there are the attempts to discredit the press, trying to make himself look more popular by obsessing on and exaggerating his victory margin, lying to the press and refusing to reassure his constituents by revealing his personal finances. Those are common practices among dictators.

Finally, I do sympathize with Gingerich about the violence near his home. Yes, all criminals should be brought to justice (in American courts, not trusting to the vagaries of the legal system of a country to which we might deport them), and there are many other issues that should command the attention of our leaders as well.

I admit that, as Gingerich says, I am sheltered, by being a white man in central Illinois. I don't have to worry about someone shooting up my church because of my race or arresting me in my own neighborhood because I look different from my neighbors — and on and on.

I admire Gingerich, though, for his courage in living for almost 30 years in a state he considers so dangerous.

MIKE MARLOW

Champaign