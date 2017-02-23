Davis must change or face defeat

Rodney Davis's tele-town hall was disappointing and surprising in many different ways. Most seriously, the format did not allow for constructive dialogue between his and his constituents. Rather, it gave Davis an opportunity to regurgitate his talking points without question or challenge.

For example, he repeated that he is highly ranked for his bipartisanship. It is true that he gets high marks from some for his co-sponsorship of legislation with Democrats. Having said that, his voting record tells another story. According to GovTrack.us, Davis votes solidly within the conservative wing of the Republican Party; he is the third most conservative congressman in the entire state.

In addition, according to fivethirtyeight.com, Davis has voted with President Donald Trump 100 percent of the time, surprising given Trump's relatively slim margin of victory in the district.

Davis frequently observes that his district is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats, and he says he understands that he represents all of us. His voting record, however, falls far short of that promise. He must moderate or he will be replaced with someone who better reflects the district's diverse opinions.

ANNA M. MARSHALL

Urbana