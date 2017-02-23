Elect a mayor who thinks ahead

Urbana's mayor is a bulldog.

After the state passed the law allowing Carle to avoid paying property taxes, the mayor filed lawsuits against Carle — and the city may win that lawsuit.

After the UI developed the research park and generated large amounts of property taxes, the mayor got right on the UI arguing for sharing the tax dollars and asking for more taxable development in Urbana.

When President Donald Trump said he would cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities, the mayor promised to fight the president in court.

The mayor's actions came after the horse was out of the barn.

I prefer a mayor who works with the university to get her voice heard before it is too late, who works with legislators to get harmful legislation modified before it becomes law. I prefer a mayor who can stay out of court while maintaining Urbana's core values.

The mayor liked to say that crime in Urbana decreased 70 percent between 2004 and 2015. When it was pointed out that the decrease "can most likely be attributed to a change in definition for certain crimes and how they are reported," the mayor responded that she was using data from someone else.

Sounds like our president — "the buck stops somewhere else."

In my neighborhood, crime has risen dramatically, not gone down.

I would like a mayor who thinks ahead, doesn't pass the buck and will actually reduce crime. That person is not Mayor Prussing.

STEPHEN D. MEY

Urbana