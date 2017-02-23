Streets filled with mismanagement

A recent lengthy letter, extolling the accomplishments of Urbana's Mayor Laurel Prussing, prompts my response.

As long as ugly, car- and tire-damaging potholes coexist with elaborately marked bike lanes, I question the financial common sense and fiscal management claimed in the letter. I wonder, how much did these marked bike lanes cost the city? Except for the University of Illinois campus area, I rarely see these lanes in use.

And what about the Windsor Road fiasco and the hiring of a statistician to study racial disparity in traffic stops? "Excellent fiscal management"? More like fiscal mismanagement.

FRED OLDS

Sidney