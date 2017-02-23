Treating addiction only way forward

Addiction. Author David Sheff has recently visited C-U. Even though I missed his talk, I feel I know him after reading his book "Beautiful Boy." It is the brutally frank, wonderfully insightful story of a family consumed by an addicted son.

Addiction takes a tremendous toll on people in all corners of society. I tell my medical students to look around the room. One in ten of them will probably become addicted to alcohol or other drugs.

No one chooses to be an addict. No one wants to be an addict.

Addiction is not a character flaw or some cosmic punishment. With the proper resources, addiction can be treated/managed. Hard work is required. There is no magic wand. Our individual support for an addicted person needs to be smart, nonjudgmental and constant.

The dollar and human cost of addiction for society is very high. Every dollar spent on addiction treatment programs comes back to us many fold.

We must continue to strongly support addiction treatment at local, state and federal levels, and remind our elected officials to continue mandates for insurance coverage and public funding.

DONALD GREELEY

Urbana