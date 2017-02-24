Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Editorial writing getting 'worser'
Fri, 02/24/2017 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

In the Feb. 21 editorial "Budget deadline could be problem," the first sentence reads, "The state's budget mess just keeps getting worser and worser." It appears the writer of this sentence requires some remedial training in grammar.

My English teacher (Miss Heath) would give a big "F" for this editorial.

No wonder our young people say "you know" all the time.

WARREN R. HAMBY

Loda

