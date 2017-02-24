Editorial writing getting 'worser'
Fri, 02/24/2017 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette
In the Feb. 21 editorial "Budget deadline could be problem," the first sentence reads, "The state's budget mess just keeps getting worser and worser." It appears the writer of this sentence requires some remedial training in grammar.
My English teacher (Miss Heath) would give a big "F" for this editorial.
No wonder our young people say "you know" all the time.
WARREN R. HAMBY
Loda
