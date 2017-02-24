Wonderful story about farming

What an inspiring story about Carol Wock's transition to organic farming and her donation of organic farmland to Prairie Rivers Network (Feb. 13, "Her family motto: 'Farming without harming'").

The amount of hard work and deep thinking that Carol has put into her farming practices are staggering ... and to think she's putting all of this in motion at the age of 78.

We look forward to seeing how Prairie Rivers Network moves its mission of water protection forward as the stewards of an organic farm. Indeed, healthful and sustainable farming practices are essential to water quality, natural areas protection and human health.

Carol's late brother, Charles Goodall, a longstanding Prairie Rivers Network board member, would be so excited about this. Bravo, Carol.

MERCY AND BILL DAVISON

Normal