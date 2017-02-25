Davis needs to meet with his constituents

I was surprised and saddened to hear about Rodney Davis' visit to the Piatt County Farm Bureau in Monticello on Feb. 20. Surprised because Rep. Davis has been too busy to schedule an in-person town hall meeting, as so many of his constituents have asked. Saddened because it felt sneaky to me. This is at least the second time in the past month that he has been in Illinois, but he has avoided meeting with many of the people he claims to represent.

When I asked in his Champaign office what time his recent tele-town hall would be, the young woman at the desk could only give me the day. She told me to expect a phone call. I needed to know the time, since I had a meeting that evening. I did get a call from Rep. Davis that night at 5:52 p.m., well before my meeting.

Unfortunately, the caller ID said UNKNOWN, and I hesitated. When I did answer, it was too late, and I got a voice message from the congressman.

If Davis is really interested in serving his constituents, he should take the time to meet with us in person.

On March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Illinois Terminal in Champaign, many 13th District constituents will attend a town hall to discuss the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act. I plan to be there. I hope that my congressman will have the courage to attend too.

MARY LUCILLE HAYS

rural White Heath