Happy to see farming story on the front page

Urbana woman's family motto: "Farming without harming" — what a great story to see on the front page of The News-Gazette.

It is another example of how change often begins at the community level, with the generosity and vision of farmers like the late Charles Goodall, his sister Carol Wock, Steve Myers of Busey Ag Services and the work of the Prairie Rivers Network. Thanks for spotlighting this story.

JON CHERNISS

Blue Moon Farm

rural Urbana