Here are the facts about progressives

I am a tired progressive, tired of being told to get over the election. No! Why should I get over the minority election of a man who ran a campaign of lies, fear, hatred and anger; he's a danger to this country and its people. I'm tired of being told what to believe by people viewing progressives falsely. So, Mr. Denny, a few facts.

Progressives believe women have the constitutional right to choose. The way to reduce abortions is easy birth control access.

We don't want people "dependent on the government" while making sure that none should go hungry, be without health care or be homeless. Therefore, we support programs like WIC, Social Security, Medicare and the ACA and believe these are "pro-life."

President Barack Obama and the Senate passed a comprehensive immigration bill, supported by progressives, then ignored by a Republican House. Under Obama, deportations were prioritized to be undocumented people with criminal records. Do you suggest we imprison them on U.S. taxpayer dollars for a long time?

A wall will not keep drugs from this country; demand creates supply: deal with demand. And yes, better to regulate marijuana growth and sales than to imprison people for something no worse than a drink.

White evangelical extremists and white supremacists, who use God to justify killing, are just as wrong as extremists who use Islam to justify it. Banning people from this country based on religion will not stop violent acts; it only serves to persecute a people and demean our country.

SUSAN STEENBERGEN VIMR

Savoy