100 years of U.S. control, killings

Kristin Hoganson's "Requiem for the American Century" (Feb. 19) presents the mythology of the U.S. political establishment, the ideology of the Clinton campaign — which was rejected by many Americans in the recent election.

A professional historian should be ashamed of regaling us with such jingoistic nonsense.

A better witness to the nature of the "American century" is the late U.S. diplomat and historian George Kennan (1904-2005). WWII left the U.S. as the only substantially undamaged major country, and in 1948 Kennan as head of the State Department's policy planning staff wrote, "We have about 50 percent of the world's wealth, but only 6.3 percent of its population. ... Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships which will permit us to maintain this position of disparity."

To do that U.S. presidents have killed more than 20 million people in 37 nations since WWII.

The popularity of "Make America Great Again" comes not from Americans' support for worldwide control by U.S. corporations ("globalization") or by the U.S. military (with its 1,000 overseas bases — Russia and China together have 12), but rather from our realization that our economic circumstances and life chances have been seized by 40 years of U.S. administrations, Republican and Democrat, dominated by neoconservatives (who promote more war) and neoliberals (who promote more inequality).

U.S. inequality continues to grow. American productivity and wages rose in tandem 1945-75 — but for the last 40 years, wages have been flat. That's what elected Donald Trump at the end of the "American century."

C.G. ESTABROOK

Champaign