Bill would harm retirement savings

Two years ago, Illinois became the first state in the nation to pass the Secure Choice Savings Program Act; a program that, when enacted on Jan. 1, 2018, will expand retirement savings to approximately 1.5 million workers who do not currently have access to an employment-based benefit.

Several other states have since followed suit with similar programs.

Recently, the U.S. House voted on and passed H.J. Resolution 66, a measure opposed by AARP and many others as it repeals proposed Department of Labor rules meant to guide creation of these programs for workers who desire an easy retirement savings option.

AARP Illinois thanks and commends Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, for standing up for Illinois by voting "no" on H.J. Resolution 66, and standing up for the retirement security of Illinoisans; despite the fact the majority of his party voted in favor.

Illinoisans need savings options as they cannot solely depend on Social Security. Illinois' program is seamless for employers and employees for enrollment and management. Most employees in every area of Illinois don't have the ability to save for retirement at work. This program addresses that problem while providing workers statewide peace of mind that they are saving for retirement.

H.J. Resolution 66 now sits in the U.S. Senate. AARP stands in opposition and urges the Senate to reject this measure. States need flexibility to create programs like Secure Choice to help private sector employees build a secure retirement.

RYAN GRUENENFELDER

Director of Advocacy

AARP Illinois

Springfield