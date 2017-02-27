Elusive Davis is stuck with policies

With the recent recess, House representatives came back to their districts, and, predictably, a chase of Rodney Davis by his energized and enraged constituents followed. Our shy congressman clearly mastered the art of evasion, foiling his pursuers.

The farce does make Davis look petty and small. But is this something we should be spending our energy on?

I think we should abandon seeking any meetings with Rodney Davis. Who needs them? Certainly not him. And what's in it for us?

Davis proved that there is not much he can say besides tired party slogans and the story of his wife's cancer (that proverbial uncle at Thanksgiving dinner would be more sparing about his medical history).

Davis already fully defined himself: the path for health care is "A Better Way"; Trump is his president, and if you need a flag, please contact PR team.

This is the sum total of what he can offer. Let's live with it.

We know that Obamacare repeal will be a disaster, if only because it will take away Medicaid from tens of thousands of poor — overwhelmingly, white poor — people of our congressional district.

We know this cruelty could be avoided if Davis were a compassionate citizen or at least a serious politician. But he is neither, a party soldier hellbent on playing his charades.

So Rep. Davis owns this disaster. Let's tie it around his neck, affix a patriotic sticker and see him swim to elections.

He might not like the results.

YULIY BARYSHNIKOV

Urbana