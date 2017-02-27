Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, February 27, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Champaign man hits $1 million jackpot

People want tax returns released
| Subscribe

More Letters

People want tax returns released

Mon, 02/27/2017 - 7:00am | The News-Gazette

The results are in: Between Jan. 20 and Feb. 19, more than 1 million people used the "We The People" White House petition website to request that the president's full tax returns be released "with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance."

In the five years of "We The People" petitions, the previous one-month record was 367,000 signatures.

So: Can Mr. Trump and his press secretary continue to assert that "no one cares about Mr. Trump's taxes"?

The website promises that any petition getting at least 100,000 signatures in a one-month period will receive a response. This record-setting petition hit that goal in the first several days.

P.S.: In the same month, the petition demanding that Hillary Clinton be investigated received fewer than 15,000 signatures, and has thus failed.

DAVID EISENMAN

Champaign

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.