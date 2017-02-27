People want tax returns released

The results are in: Between Jan. 20 and Feb. 19, more than 1 million people used the "We The People" White House petition website to request that the president's full tax returns be released "with all information needed to verify emoluments clause compliance."

In the five years of "We The People" petitions, the previous one-month record was 367,000 signatures.

So: Can Mr. Trump and his press secretary continue to assert that "no one cares about Mr. Trump's taxes"?

The website promises that any petition getting at least 100,000 signatures in a one-month period will receive a response. This record-setting petition hit that goal in the first several days.

P.S.: In the same month, the petition demanding that Hillary Clinton be investigated received fewer than 15,000 signatures, and has thus failed.

DAVID EISENMAN

Champaign