State abortion bill is morally wrong

Our state representatives are going to vote on House Bill 40, which is a far-reaching pro-abortion plan. I do not want my tax money to pay for abortions nor should abortions be covered by Medicaid or state health care plans. It should also not be funding Planned Parenthood.

People have their heads in the sand about this. I should have the opportunity to opt out of something I consider very morally wrong.

Instead, our tax money should be used to support the disabled, elderly, children in need and students. We should be supporting life rather than death.

There is uproar and outrage if an animal is mistreated or killed. Where is the outrage when innocent, preborn children are killed outright and in cruel and inhuman means? That thinking is beyond my comprehension.

Our society is in a selfish, self-destruct mentality.

CELENE BAXLEY

Rural Pesotum