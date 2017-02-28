Where's editorial on latest twist?

A recent News-Gazette editorial ("Speech under attack on campus," Feb. 9) defended Milos Yiannopoulos as a "conservative firebrand" when the University of California Berkeley disinvited him from speaking.

The chancellor had called the recently resigned Breitbart news editor's words "hate speech," while The News-Gazette insisted that hate speech was "defined as speech that some people hate to hear."

"These would-be authoritarians, these censors, these political thugs must be resisted at every turn," the editorial concluded.

Now the Conservative Political Action Conference has decided that Yiannopoulos's speech was something they didn't want to hear either and rescinded its offer to have him speak at this year's event in Washington. His book deal subsequently also fell through.

Would The News-Gazette editorial board please exercise some courtesy and apply their same names to the conservative group as to the liberal campus — "would-be authoritarians, censors and political thugs"? It would only be fair.

Personally, I find the speech of Yiannopoulos, all his Breitbart colleagues (or, I guess, ex-colleagues), that long-time talk show guy on WDWS, the skinny blond-haired provocateur, the woman who ran for vice president, a lot of the letter writers to The News-Gazette, and the current commander in chief all belong in the same category.

They don't need to be stifled and they can't be argued with; they can only be ignored, preferably from a long distance.

P. GREGORY SPRINGER

Guatemala City, Guatemala