Does Davis reject Trump's racism?

Recently, I called U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis's D.C. office to express concern about his enthusiastic support for President Donald Trump's disastrous Muslim ban and the anti-Semitism lurking in the White House. I have called at least seven more times and also visited the Champaign office.

Though I have left my contact information at least three times, I have still not received a single word in response.

The most surreal exchange came when I called the D.C. office to ask how Davis would respond to the latest wave of bomb threats against Jewish centers and the desecration of the Jewish cemetery across the river in St. Louis.

A staff member said he "assumed" that the congressman was "opposed" to those acts but that he could not speak on his behalf.

I asked him to clarify: Surely he could confirm unequivocally on Davis' behalf that the congressman not only opposes but denounces those actions.

No, he told me, he could not say that.

I never did and still don't doubt that Davis "opposes" bomb threats and anti-Semitism.

Less clear is whether he has the desire or will to take meaningful action — not just a bromide statement — to protect all of his constituents and forcefully reject the hate and racism that chief strategist Steve Bannon and Trump have brought to the White House.

That the congressman lacks the courage to even hold a town hall with his own constituents indicates that he does not.

MARC HERTZMAN

Champaign