For sake of ethics, release tax returns

As our elected representative in Washington, I believe Rodney Davis has a duty to demand that President Donald Trump release his tax returns just as he would demand that an elected official from an opposing party would be. The integrity of our system rides in no small part on both sides playing by the same rules and adhering to common ethical and moral standards.

President Trump was elected in part because many people felt as a businessman, he could get things done.

But he cannot serve two master at the same time.

He must divest himself of possible conflicts of interest and release his tax returns just as every president has done since Richard Nixon. To not do so will very likely come back to do great damage to the Republican Party.

As a loyal member of the Republican Party, Rodney Davis needs to think not just of the present, but of the future reputation of his party and its integrity.

For the sake of our country we need a strong two-party system that we can look at with pride as standing for basic principles.

As the person who represents all of us in Washington, Rodney Davis needs to stand up for the best interests of the all the people of Illinois and demand that President Trump and others chosen to fill important government position must divest themselves of possible conflicts of interest.

It is the right thing to do and he would certainly demand it from people on the other side.

RICHARD FLOOD

Champaign